The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 16 arrests between Monday, November 9, and Sunday, November 15. They are as follows:
Monday, November 9:
Rickey Allen Koopman, 67, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for assault on family/household member impeding breath circulation
Tuesday, November 10:
Lee Matthew Alexander, 51, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent SBI
Santos Rene Almanzar, 46, Texas City, arrested by CCSP for a warrant for alias capias for violation of probation for injury to child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury
Diana Velasquez Callis, 39, Edna, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility
Sarah Lee, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces
Maurice Carl Leonard, 71, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and duty on striking an unattended vehicle
Reagan Renee Odell, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for theft of property greater or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000 and forgery of financial instrument greater or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000
Dezaray Olain White, 24, Point Comfort, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for a terroristic threat causing fear of imminent SBI and resist arrest search or transport
Tyler Keith Wright, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for interfering with an emergency request for assistance
Wednesday, November 11:
Ryan Michael Torres, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated
Thursday, November 12:
Audrie Marie Contreras, 21, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated
Audrie Marie Contreras, 21, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for no driver’s license
Carlos August Perez, 31, Brownsville, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member
Friday, November 13:
Denise Michelle Drum, 40, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for a probation violation for flagrant nonsupport
Samuel Salinas, 21, Pharr, arrested by PLPD for the unlicensed carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated
Saturday, November 14:
Richard Allen Dudley, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15
Sunday, November