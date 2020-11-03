The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 18 arrests between Monday, October 26, and Sunday, Sunday, November 1, as follows:
Monday, October 26:
Robert Laraba Meeks, 60, Seadrift, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for driving while intoxicated
Rolando T Ortiz, 55, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury to a family member
Tuesday, October 27:
Juan Pedro Anguiano, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by United States Marshals for a warrant for injury to a child
Javier Jacob Chapa, 47, San Antonio, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for public intoxication
Kyle Franklin Harris, 32, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
Heather Ann Muirhead, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram but less than four grams
Filomeno Palacios, 43, Yoakum, arrested by CCSO of ICE detainer and a warrant for indecency with a child with sexual contact
Wednesday, October 28:
Jeffery Brian Kirk, 46, Pearland, arrested by PLPD for the unlicensed carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated
James Michael Matson, 67, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for theft of a firearm
Randy Rubio, 40, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $100 but less than $750
Blake Anthony Llorance, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $100 but less than $750
Thursday, October 29:
Kimberly Michelle Robles, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated
Fernando Bernard Etheridge, 68, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for burglary of a habitation
Friday, October 30:
Sherrie Lynn Lange, 50, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram
Sarah Lee, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces
Eric Morales, 35, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $750 but less than $2,500
Saturday, October 31:
--NO ARRESTS--
Sunday, November 1:
Jordin Trey Hollister, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member
Alexander Julian Villarreal, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for a parole violation