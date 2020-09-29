The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 19 arrests between Friday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept, 27. They are as follows:
Friday, September 18:
Edward DeLeon, 42, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for evading arrest detention with vehicle and racing on the highway
Nathan Edward Gonzales, 26, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for racing on the highway
Mikel Paul Hart, 43, Cuero, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to$750, but less than $2,500
Erminia Alvarez Matelski, 59, San Antonio, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for a violation of probation ALIAS CAPIAS for a warrant for possession of controlled substance less than one gram
Saturday, September 19:
Rebecca Jan Robinson, 36, Richmond, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication
Matthew Ray Elliott, 21, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for indecency with child sexual contact
Sunday, September 20:
--NO ARRESTS--
Monday, September 21:
Michael David Elliot, 58, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for a parole violation
Herasmo Solis Guerrero, 42, Palacios, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated third offense or more
Victor Villarreal, 68, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for two counts of indecency with a child exposed
Tuesday, September 22:
Jorge Alberto Leos, 30, Pharr, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated
Felipe Rodriguez, 31, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, driving while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana less than two ounces
Felipe Gregorio Vasquez, 27, Victoria, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for violation of bond/protective order two-plus times within 12 months
Wednesday, September 23:
Richard Lee Broderick Jr., 54, Montgomery, arrested by CCSO for warrants for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and a bench warrant
Thursday, September 24:
Alex Anthony Cardenas, 46, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for aggravated assault of a child
Friday, September 25:
Noah Benjamin Baldwin, 20, Crosby, arrested by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams and unlicensed carrying of a weapon
Lauren Clarmina Galvan, 17, Houston, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana less than two ounces
Hilario Hernandez Jr., 29, San Juan, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication
Spencer Dwayne Lowery, 21, Port O’Connor, arrested by TPWD for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams and possession of marijuana less than two ounces
Saturday, September 26:
--NO ARRESTS--
Sunday, September 27:
Dominic Ryan Pendergrass, 29, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated, and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an invalid license