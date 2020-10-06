The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Local law enforcement made 21 arrests between Monday, September 28, and Sunday, October 4. They are as follows:

Monday, September 28:

William Steven Witt, 36, Victoria, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for warrants for violation of bond and protective order and bond forfeiture for violation of bond and protective order

Melissa Uresti Emery, 50, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams

Tuesday, September 29:

Eric Williams Merks, 31, Roswell, New Mexico, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for driving while intoxicated

Pedro Reyes III, 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than two ounces, and warrants for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, assault causing bodily injury, and parole violation

Michelle Elaine Uresti, 51, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram

Frank Augustine Zuniga, 35, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated third or more

Wednesday, September 30:

Tyler Duane Brown, 27, Victoria, arrested by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for possession of marijuana less than two ounces, failure to identify, giving false/fictitious info, possession of undersize trout, and over the daily bag limit

Angela Elizabeth Contreras, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for driving while intoxicated

Alberto Cuevas Jr., 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication

Ellis Aaron Massey, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams with intent to deliver

Eric Williams Merks, 31, Roswell, New Mexico, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for driving while intoxicated

Thursday, October 1:

Tyler Duane Brown, 27, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for warrants for motion to revoke probation for original charge theft of a horse, original charge theft of a horse, burglary of a habitation, surrender of bond failure to ID fugitive with intent to give false information, bond forfeiture for failure to ID fugitive with intent to give false information, failure to appear, and possession of marijuana less than two ounces

Charles Wayne Lampkin, 56, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more

Friday, October 2:

Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for violation of bond/protective order

Jastin Apolio Rodriguez, 24, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, and public intoxication

Saturday, October 3:

Mary Ann Wallace, 48, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication

Sunday, October 4:

Joseph Eloy Bazan, 35, Sugar Land, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for tampering with physical evidence

Corie Nicole Flores, 37, Fannin, arrested by TPWD for possession of a dangerous drug

Bobby Ray Hodge Jr., 46, Victoria, arrested by TPWD for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram, but less than four grams

Jacob Daniel Pina, 24, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated

Donald Ray Pipes, 62, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public Intoxication

Tags