The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 21 arrests between Monday, September 28, and Sunday, October 4. They are as follows:
Monday, September 28:
William Steven Witt, 36, Victoria, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for warrants for violation of bond and protective order and bond forfeiture for violation of bond and protective order
Melissa Uresti Emery, 50, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams
Tuesday, September 29:
Eric Williams Merks, 31, Roswell, New Mexico, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for driving while intoxicated
Pedro Reyes III, 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than two ounces, and warrants for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, assault causing bodily injury, and parole violation
Michelle Elaine Uresti, 51, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram
Frank Augustine Zuniga, 35, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated third or more
Wednesday, September 30:
Tyler Duane Brown, 27, Victoria, arrested by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for possession of marijuana less than two ounces, failure to identify, giving false/fictitious info, possession of undersize trout, and over the daily bag limit
Angela Elizabeth Contreras, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for driving while intoxicated
Alberto Cuevas Jr., 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication
Ellis Aaron Massey, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams with intent to deliver
Eric Williams Merks, 31, Roswell, New Mexico, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for driving while intoxicated
Thursday, October 1:
Tyler Duane Brown, 27, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for warrants for motion to revoke probation for original charge theft of a horse, original charge theft of a horse, burglary of a habitation, surrender of bond failure to ID fugitive with intent to give false information, bond forfeiture for failure to ID fugitive with intent to give false information, failure to appear, and possession of marijuana less than two ounces
Charles Wayne Lampkin, 56, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more
Friday, October 2:
Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for violation of bond/protective order
Jastin Apolio Rodriguez, 24, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, and public intoxication
Saturday, October 3:
Mary Ann Wallace, 48, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication
Sunday, October 4:
Joseph Eloy Bazan, 35, Sugar Land, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for tampering with physical evidence
Corie Nicole Flores, 37, Fannin, arrested by TPWD for possession of a dangerous drug
Bobby Ray Hodge Jr., 46, Victoria, arrested by TPWD for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram, but less than four grams
Jacob Daniel Pina, 24, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated
Donald Ray Pipes, 62, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public Intoxication