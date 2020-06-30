The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 22 arrests between Monday, June 22, and Sunday, June 28. They are as follows:
Monday, June 22:
Gregory Albert Marek, 48, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal four grams, but less than 200 grams with intent to deliver.
Fritz Gerald Wilek, 74, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Tuesday, June 23:
LaVonne Lopez Galvan, 35, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $750, but less than $2,500.
Ricardo A Gonzalez, 50, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for unlawful restraint and class C assault.
Eh Hser, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for a bench warrant.
Monica Licerio, 37, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for warrants for violation of probation for a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, violation of probation for tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair and bench warrant.
Wednesday, June 24:
Johnny Manuel Baladez, 36, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Joshua Grover Cumbie, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants for two counts of failure to appear, public intoxication, and possession/consuming alcohol in City Park.
Barbara Ann Escalante, 30, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Saul Marquez Garza, 54, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for assault on public servant.
Gerald Alayn Sifuentes, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for delivering of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams.
Thursday, June 25:
Gregorio Martin Cervantes, 69, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Jessie Sam Flores, 37, Woodsboro, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Kimberly Marie Jeter, 48, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Friday, June 26:
Arthur Clem Barefield, 56, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for consuming alcohol in City Park.
Lucian Leon Lozano, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Rodolfo Guzman Pardon, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated third or more.
Saturday, June 27:
John Michael Galvan, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Harley Louis Kolar, 34, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Desirae Reyes, 28, Bay City, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Henry Lee Wilson, 30, Texas City, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for a warrant for criminal mischief greater or equal to $100, but less than $750.
Sunday, June 28:
Gene Anthony Hicks, 29, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for burglary of a habitation and resisting arrest search or transport.