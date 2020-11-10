The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 22 arrests between Monday, November 2, and Sunday, November 8. They are as follows:
Monday, November 2:
Keith Wilbert Murphy, 62, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for injury of child/elderly/disabled with the intent of bodily injury and possession of marijuana less than two ounces
Richard Slate Jr., Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for driving while intoxicated
Tuesday, November 3:
Steven Ray Cardenas, 23, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $750, but less than $2,500
Kristina Elisa Lopez, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for resisting arrest search or transport, and warrant for terroristic threat cause fear of imminent SBI
James Michael Matson, 67, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for the surrender of principal for theft of a firearm
Dixon Lee Traylor III, 58, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Benito Galica Resendiz, 39, Port O’Connor, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility
Wednesday, November 4:
Michael Glyn Meitzler, 28, Seguin, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for a parole violation
Sasha Denise Nevarez, 43, Markham, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for aquatic life regulation violation
Benito Galica Resendiz, 39, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for INS detainer
Thursday, November 5:
Kevin Dale Nevarez, 41, Markham, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for aquatic life regulation violation
Abilio Jose Burgos, 56, Houston, arrested by CCSO for oyster regulations
Friday, November 6:
Korinne Arredondo Cathey, 42, Pearland, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 400 grams
Elijah Ezell Harvey, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for sexual assault of a child
Domingo Isaias Martinez, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams
Jesus Jeremias Martinez, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility
Rickey Ken Rico Jr., 33, Buna, arrested by CCSO for warrants for violation of probation for a prohibited substance in Correction/Civil Corn Facility and possession of undersized oysters
Saturday, November 7:
Jacob Dean Cleveland, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication
Jose Luis Martinez Jr., 36, Alamo, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated third or more
Alexia Ramirez, 24, Victoria, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated
Sunday, November 8:
Alberto Cuevas Jr., 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair
Dah Sei Htoo, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces and public intoxication