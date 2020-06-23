The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 23 arrests between Monday, June 15, and Sunday, June 21. They are as follows:
Monday, June 15:
Andernaisha Lasha Victor, 19, Katy, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for a warrant for failure to appear for theft of property greater or equal to $100, but less than $750.
Tuesday, June 16:
Jorge Luis Lopez I, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for a warrant for writ of commitment.
Miguel Angel Victoria, 27, Brownsville, arrested by CCSO for warrants for speeding 10 percent or more over the posted speed limit and failure to appear.
Wednesday, June 17:
Charles Wayne Boykin, 42, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Jose Anthony Driscoll Jr., 61, Philadelphia, Pa, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for public intoxication.
Michael David Elliott, 58, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for evading arrest detention, and warrants for criminal mischief greater or equal to $100, but less than $750 and evading arrest or detention.
Thursday, June 18:
Ashley Diane Cardona, 34, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for order of remand to jail for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Timothy Leo Pawelek, 55, Houston, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Friday, June 19:
Robert Anthony Diaz, 27, McFaddin, arrested by CCSO for a failed drug test with a falsification device.
Darren Dale Gohlke, 37, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility, and warrants for expired registration and no driver license.
Saturday, June 20:
Nathan Collins Duncan, 40, Richmond, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for failure to appear for non-support arrears neglect of a child.
Jesus Ismael Flores, 35, Pharr, arrested by CCSO for warrants for two counts of failure to appear, driving with an invalid license, and speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Cody Wayne Soules Sr., 27, Caldwell, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for violation of probation of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
Adrian Teran, 29, Mesquite, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Rickardo Tevin Williams, 25, Copperas Cove, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Sunday, June 21:
Brandon Griffith, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Manuel Rene Guajardo, 20, Pasadena, arrested by PLPD for assault on a public servant, criminal mischief greater or equal to $750, but less than $2,500, driving while intoxicated, and driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Vincent Rene Licon, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and criminal mischief greater or equal to $100, but less than $750, and a warrant for terroristic threat reaction emergency agency.
Jason Taylor Miller, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for evading arrest detention with a vehicle, and warrant for violation of probation for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Amber Dillon Miranda, 41, Wharton, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and an open container.
Brittany Lynn Vaughn, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for resisting arrest search or transport and driving while intoxicated.
Gavin Lee Villarreal, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Kobie Latray Washington, 41, Wharton, arrested by PCPD for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid drivers license.