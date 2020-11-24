The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made the following 23 arrests between Monday, November 16, and Sunday, November 22.
Monday, November 16:
Brent Allen Bull, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for a failed drug test falsification device, and a warrant for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated
Jordan Miguel Dominguez, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram
Kayla Michelle Veach, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol
Tuesday, November 17:
Jessica Yaneth Garay, 24, Donna, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication
Marco A Melecio-Melecio, 31, Pharr, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater or equal to 0.15
Roxanne Rae Valdez, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for a parole violation
Wednesday, November 18:
Jonathan Xavier Prince, 24, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication
Brooke Ann Ruddick, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a bench warrant for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams
Thursday, November 19:
Christina Rae Calzada, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram in the penalty group
Isaias Juarez, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on warrants for sexual assault and injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent bodily injury
Kassandra Krisstar Reyes, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for SOP-Forgery financial instrument
Misty Lynn Whitney, 43, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated
Christian Caleb Zamora, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Derek Jesse Zamora, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Friday, November 20:
Oddley Eugene Coleman, 58, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for no driver’s license
Shawn Edgar Dean, 32, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than two ounces and failure to appear, and warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael David Elliot, 58, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for a parole violation
Elijah Ezell Harvey, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Melissa-Jane Nannette Tucker, 37, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO on warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver’s license
Felipe Gregorio Vasquez, 27, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on warrants for stalking, SOP-violation of bond/protective order, SOP-assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and driving with an invalid license
Saturday, November 21:
Clarissa Anette Alaniz, 25, Mission, arrested by CCSO on warrants speeding 83 mph in a 55 mph zone and failure to appear
Crystal Lynn Lerma, 35, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams
Sunday, November 22:
Ramon H Perez, 52, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated