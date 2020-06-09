The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 31 arrests between Monday, June 1, and Sunday, June 7. They are as follows:
Monday, June 1:
Alejandro Solis-Cruz, 35, Lolita, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $750, but less than $2,500.
Domingo Estrada Jr., 27, Donna, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
Mary Louan Smith, 27, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Tuesday, June 2:
Christina Diamond Duran, 20, Corpus Christi, arrested by PLPD for warrants for aggravated assault on date/family/household member with a weapon and abandon endanger of a child with criminal negligence.
Wednesday, June 3:
Jennifer Rosann Castillo, 31, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Julian Morales, 41, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Fermin Rocha Garcia, 23, Houston, arrested by CCSO for false driver’s license/ID.
Thursday, June 4:
Angel Rubio Cantu, 26, Edinburg, arrested by PLPD for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Paul Castillo III, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Thomas Darrell Cotton, 41, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for assault family violence.
Jimmy Gonzales Jr., 40, Point Comfort, arrested by PLPD for the unlicensed carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated.
Claudia Annebelle Puerto, 26, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Friday, June 5:
Christopher Joseph Aleman, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams, tampering/fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Jodie Lee Kunkle, 37, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for theft of property greater or equal to $100, but less than $750.
Jimmy Edward Morales, 41, Seadrift, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for speeding.
Joshua Allan Perez, 21, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for burglary of a habitation.
Luis Rene Rodriguez, 40, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for a writ of commitment.
Kimberly Dawn Rogers-Moore, 48, Glen Rose, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Haylee Nicole Yoakum, 25, Clute, arrested by CCSO for parole, and a warrant for Capias violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Saturday, June 6:
John Franklin Ayers, 50, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for tampering/fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces and public intoxication.
Pete M Baladez, 43, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO for driving with an invalid license and speeding 83 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Sherwin Dione Ceasar, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants for failure to appear and driving with an invalid license.
Javier Contreras Jr., 38, Brownsville, arrested by driving while intoxicated third or more, and for warrants driving while intoxicated, motion to revoke, and failure to appear.
Gerardo Cruz, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for evading arrest detention with vehicle, wide right or left turn, and a warrant for failure to appear.
Emilo James Galvan Jr., 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for bond forfeiture for prohibited weapon knuckles.
Brandon Lee Pena, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for two counts of failure to appear, violate driver’s license restrictions and an unauthorized vehicle on a roadway.
Giovanni Ramirez, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for interfering with public duties.
Jonathan James Ramirez, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for two counts of assaulting a peace officer/judge, resisting arrest search or transport and evading arrest detention, and a warrant for a parole violation.
Jason Rodriguez, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for interfering with public duties.
Sunday, June 7:
Xavier Cortez, 58, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Ryan Martin Fox, 36, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for speeding 85 mph in a 70 mph zone.