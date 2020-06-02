The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 36 arrests between Friday, May 22, and Sunday, May 31. They are as follows:
Friday, May 22:
Devin Aaron James Muske, 33, Fayetteville, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Saturday, May 23:
Lauren Nicole Alexandra, 41, Katy, arrested by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for public intoxication.
Carlos Paez Benavides, 60, Pleasanton, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for public intoxication.
Dustin Ryan Diercks, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, and a warrant for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction.
Tyler Reed Groll, 24, Port Lavaca, arrested by TPWD for boating while intoxicated.
Matthew Cartwright May, 54, Katy, arrested by TPWD for boating while intoxicated.
April Michelle Wilson, 20, El Campo, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for a warrant for failure to identify giving false fictitious information.
Sunday, May 24:
Michael Conrad Beauchamp, 65, Victoria, arrested by TPWD for driving while intoxicated.
Clarissa Jane Gamache, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Slade Hunter Hagan, 20, Yoakum, arrested by TPWD for boating while intoxicated.
Jose Guadalupe Luevano, 23, Galena Park, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for a warrant for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Patrick Lee Mahan, 50, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for warrants for speeding 96 mph in a 65 mph zone and no driver’s license.
Rebecca Ann Morales, 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Felix Salinas, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants for speeding 10 percent over the posted speed limit, failure to appear, and disregard of a stop sign.
Robert Wayne Shimek Jr., 38, Port O’Connor, arrested by TPWD for boating while intoxicated.
Monday, May 25:
Jimmy Charles Covey Jr., 49, Dublin, arrested by CCSO for assault on a family/household member with impeding breath circulation.
Willie Lee Lewis, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for violation of probation for assault on a public servant.
Eloy Morales, 50, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO for warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Jeremy Roy Villalobos, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by PCPD for warrants disregard of a stop sign and failure to appear.
Tuesday, May 26:
Samantha Lynn Beschle, 35, Boerne, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for criminal trespass of habitation/shelter/ superfund/infrastructure.
Andrina Louise Garcia, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated.
Jacob Arthur Lucey, 41, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams.
Wednesday, May 27:
Jesse Perez Jr., 20, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for a writ of commitment.
Thursday, May 28:
Martin Edward Delgado, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication, and warrants for no liability insurance and failure to appear.
Juan Jose Anrego, 55, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance for less than or equal to two ounces.
Johnnie Heysquierdo, 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for driving with an invalid license.
Erik Resendiz, 17, Monticello, AR, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for racing on the highway.
Friday, May 29:
Allen Michael Battles, 29, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for an open container.
James Edward Jaycox Jr., 47, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Neville Brandt Mccorkel, 50, Dayton, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than or equal to 2000 pounds, but greater than 50 pounds.
Christopher Martin Nemeth, 49, Munster, IN, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Isaac Marcus Turner, 18, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Saturday, May 30:
Dallas Renee Fowler, 23, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for assault on family/household member with impeding breath circulation.
Eddie Rey Sutton, 33, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for a parole violation.
Sunday, May 31:
Russell Lee McCune, 39, La Vernia, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Jason Jay Ybarra, 40, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.