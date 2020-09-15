The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 38 arrests between Monday, August 31, and Sunday, September 13. They are as follows:
Monday, August 31:
Garrett Harrison Claybourn, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office on a warrant for violation of probation for assault on a household member impeding breath circulation.
Paul Castillo III, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
Tuesday, September 1:
Arturo DelAngel, 69, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Laticia Marie Gonzales, 35, New Braunfels, arrested by CCSO for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
Wednesday, September 2:
Sherwin Dione Ceasar, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for public intoxication and assault causing bodily injury, and warrant for bond forfeiture for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Juan Manuel Gomez, 41, Mission, arrested by PLPD for theft of property greater or equal to $100, but less than $750.
Omar Hernandez Rios, 28, Weslaco, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for assault of a pregnant person/family member.
Thursday, September 3:
Brandon Tyler Bradley, 28, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Cody Wayne Gloor, 38, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for assault on family/household member with a previous conviction.
Friday, September 4:
--NO ARRESTS--
Saturday, September 5:
Oscar Garcia Jr., 42, Mission, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated third or more.
Hope Savannah-Kimberly Mireles, 23, Ingleside, arrested by CCSO on possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance less than 28, and public intoxication.
Ernesto Alejandro Perez, 28, Ingleside, arrested by CCSO for assault causing bodily injury.
Sunday, September 6:
Armando Dominguez, 39, Yoakum, arrested by CCSO for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Jesse Esquivel Jr., 28, Humble, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Stephanie Marie Garcia, 31, Yoakum, arrested by CCSO for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Tara Faye Plummer, 28, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for aggravated assault on date/family/household member.
Monday, September 7:
Brenda Beltran Rosales, 48, Port Lavaca, arrested Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Tuesday, September 8:
Lloyd Henry Boudreaux III, 53, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana greater or equal to five pounds but less than four ounces.
Mario Alberto Degollado II, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
John Hampton Roberts, 31, La Grange, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for Surrender of principal/Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Travis Dewayne, 24, Homeless, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Edward Thorndyke, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for credit or debit card abuse.
Alvie James Twomey, 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Wednesday, September 9:
Antonio Jose Guzman, 31, Kingsville, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation of a controlled substance greater than or equal to five pounds but less than four ounces in a drug-free zone.
Heather Ann Muirhead, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
Felipe Gregorio Vasquiez, 27, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Thursday, September 10:
--NO ARRESTS--
Friday, September 11:
Ida DeLeon Chavez, 56, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
Felicia Nicole Cortez, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces, and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
Thomas Alexander Pena, 40, Princeton, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Thomas Alexander Pena, 40, Princeton, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Saturday, September 12:
Silvia Camacho, 66, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury.
Robert Allen Crim, 46, Homeless, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance and a federal warrant USMS for failure to register as a sex offender.
Juan Leal Jr., 49, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication
Albert Soto Jr., 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility and driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
Albert Soto Jr., 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for obstructing a highway or passageway.
Paul James Thompson, 52, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
Leonel Trevino, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for burglary of a vehicle and driving while intoxicated third or more.
Angie Francis, 45, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
Sunday, September 13:
--NO ARRESTS--