The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Local law enforcement made 6 arrests between Monday, April 6 and Sunday, April 12. They are as follows:

Monday, April 6:

--NO ARRESTS--

Tuesday, April 7:

Victoria Lynn Rodriguez, 47, Victoria, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for a warrant for violation of parole.

Wednesday, April 8:

Ryan Andrew Sauceda, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams, assault on a public servant, evading arrest detention, resisting arrest search or transport, and failure to Identify fugitive FRM justice refuse to give, and warrants for operating a vehicle with expired license plate/registration, possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams, disregarding a stop sign, speeding 10 percent over the posted speed limit (37 mph in a 20 mph zone), and no drivers license.

Thursday, April 9:

Mateo Pina IV, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for failure to identify giving false/fictitious info and public intoxication.

Friday, April 10:

--NO ARRESTS--

Saturday, April 11:

Garrett Harrison Claybourn, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a dangerous drug, driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, April 12:

Kevin Adan Gutierrez-Vasquez, 25, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.

Abraham Jay Jimenez, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.

