The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 6 arrests between Monday, April 6 and Sunday, April 12. They are as follows:
Monday, April 6:
--NO ARRESTS--
Tuesday, April 7:
Victoria Lynn Rodriguez, 47, Victoria, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for a warrant for violation of parole.
Wednesday, April 8:
Ryan Andrew Sauceda, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams, assault on a public servant, evading arrest detention, resisting arrest search or transport, and failure to Identify fugitive FRM justice refuse to give, and warrants for operating a vehicle with expired license plate/registration, possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams, disregarding a stop sign, speeding 10 percent over the posted speed limit (37 mph in a 20 mph zone), and no drivers license.
Thursday, April 9:
Mateo Pina IV, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for failure to identify giving false/fictitious info and public intoxication.
Friday, April 10:
--NO ARRESTS--
Saturday, April 11:
Garrett Harrison Claybourn, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a dangerous drug, driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday, April 12:
Kevin Adan Gutierrez-Vasquez, 25, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Abraham Jay Jimenez, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.