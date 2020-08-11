The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made six arrests between Monday, August 3, and Sunday, August 9. They are as follows:
Monday, August 3:
Leeanna Juanita Munoz, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for warrants for disregard of a stop sign, failure to appear and violation of probation for driving while intoxicated.
Brandon Lewis Wallace, 23, Bloomington, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Tuesday, August 4:
--NO ARRESTS MADE--
Wednesday, August 5:
--NO ARRESTS MADE--
Thursday, August 6:
Steven Ray Montez, 32, Rockport, arrested by PLPD for two counts of public intoxication.
Friday, August 7:
Justin Wade Flores, 21, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Saturday, August 8:
Joe David Figueroa, 43, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for a parole violation.
Sunday, August 9:
Larry Michael Thomas, 40, Spring, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated third or more violation.