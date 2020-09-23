The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made six arrests between Monday, September 14, and Thursday, September 17. They are as follows:
Monday, September 14:
--NO ARRESTS--
Tuesday, September 15:
Matthew Ray Elliot, 21, Port O’Connor, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for sexual assault of a child X2 and a warrant for sexual assault of a child
Wednesday, September 16:
Julia Martinez, 42, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram, but less than four grams
Thursday, September 17:
Rueben James Cuellar, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for public intoxication
Brenda Denise Garza, 28, Edinburg, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated
Brenda Denise Garza, 28, Edinburg, arrested by CCSO for warrants for failure to appear and speeding 55 mph in a 30 mph zone
Shellie Louise Galloway, 49, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram, but less than four grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams