The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made nine arrests between Monday, August 24, and Sunday, August 30. They are as follows:
Monday, August 24:
Samuel David Love Sr., 75, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000
Christian Hoat Van Nguyen, 47, Seadrift, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated
Tony Anthony Rogers, 61, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for Child Support Obligation
Tuesday, August 25:
Manuel Jesus Novelo Jr., 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a parole violation
Wednesday, August 26:
Francesca Denise Rivera, 38, San Antonio, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and a warrant for assault causing bodily injury married
Thursday, August 27:
--NO ARRESTS--
Friday, August 28:
Melissa Ann Jennings, 36, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for felony theft greater or equal to $1,500, but less than $20,000
Saturday, August 29:
Leonel Trevino, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for burglary of a building
Sunday, August 30:
Esteban Gonzalez-Picazo, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated
Jessica Marie Lopez, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age