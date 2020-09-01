The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Local law enforcement made nine arrests between Monday, August 24, and Sunday, August 30. They are as follows:

Monday, August 24:

Samuel David Love Sr., 75, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000

Christian Hoat Van Nguyen, 47, Seadrift, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated

Tony Anthony Rogers, 61, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for Child Support Obligation

Tuesday, August 25:

Manuel Jesus Novelo Jr., 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a parole violation

Wednesday, August 26:

Francesca Denise Rivera, 38, San Antonio, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and a warrant for assault causing bodily injury married

Thursday, August 27:

--NO ARRESTS--

Friday, August 28:

Melissa Ann Jennings, 36, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for felony theft greater or equal to $1,500, but less than $20,000

Saturday, August 29:

Leonel Trevino, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for burglary of a building

Sunday, August 30:

Esteban Gonzalez-Picazo, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated

Jessica Marie Lopez, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age

