The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made ?? arrests between Monday, May 18, and Friday, 22. They are as follows:
Monday, May 18:
Edwardo Bernal III, 45, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for warrants for driving while license invalid, failure to appear, and expired driver’s license.
Edward Falcon Jr., 55, El Campo, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office of possession of marijuana less than or equal to 50 pounds, but greater than five pounds.
Levi Garret Gregory, 25, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, and two counts of failure to appear.
Tuesday, May 19:
De Ontay Omari Henderson, 21, San Antonio, arrested by Texas Parks Wildlife Department for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Ryan Heath Varvarovsky, 40, San Antonio, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
Wednesday, May 20:
Christopher Cas Ocasio, 30, Edinburg, arrested by PLPD for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Hector Jose Ramirez, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for evading arrests detention with a vehicle.
Thursday, May 21:
Gilberto Aguirre, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Friday, May 22:
Aschton Drake Shropshire, 24, Midland, arrested by CCSO for speeding equal or greater than 10 percent.