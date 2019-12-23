The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 13 arrests between Monday, Dec. 16 and Thursday, Dec.19. They are as follows:
Monday, December 16:
Rodrigo Ayala Jr., 21, McAllen, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for warrants for speeding 10 percent over the posted speed limit and failure to appear.
David Esquivel Jr., 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Andrina Louise Garcia, 36, Port Lavaca Wave, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for criminal trespass.
Blet Soe Htoo, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of marijuana.
Michael Joe Monse, 58, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for warrants for parked in a handicap space and failure to appear.
Rene Guadalupe Reyes, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Tuesday, December 17:
Karla Kasandra Batres, 29, Palacios, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for CAPIAS speeding 48 mph in a 35-mph zone.
Jose Napoleon Rivera, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for burglary of habitation.
Betty Hill Ruddick, 51, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants speeding 30 mph in 20 mph school zone and failure to appear.
Jamien Ray Vazquez, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants for failure to appear and failure to maintain responsibility.
Wednesday, December 18:
Michael Paul Morales, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for evading arrest or detention using a vehicle.
Brittany Nicole Sanders, 30, Tivoli, arrested by CCSO for warrants two counts of driving with an invalid license, no license plate, no liability insurance, fail to change vehicle registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and failure to appear.
Thursday, December 19:
Celeste Ann Camacho, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation fro possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.