The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 40 arrests between Monday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 8. They are as follows:
Monday, December 2:
Ruben Rudy Alvarez, 26, Mission, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department on warrants for two counts of speeding 10 percent over the posted speed limit, two counts of failure to appear, disregarding a stop sign and no drivers license.
Edward Melik James, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for theft of property greater than or equal to $100, but less than $750.
Isaac Poo, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750 and possession of a controlled substance.
Hermilo Campa Jr., 19, San Benito, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for failure to appear for driving with an invalid license.
Tuesday, December 3:
Doyle O’Neil Downs, 54, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on warrants for driving with an invalid license second offense DPS denied renewal, failure to appear and driving with an invalid license first offense DPS denied renewal.
Stephanie Lynn Gilmore, 46, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for abandoning and endangerment of a child with criminal negligence.
Freddie Guzman Garcia, 55, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on warrants for theft up to $99.99 and failure to appear.
Chance Cole Henderson, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Jose Alfredo Morales, 29, Dickinson, arrested by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for oyster regulations.
Justine Wayne Owen, 37, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Juan Karlos Mata, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Wednesday, December 4:
Amber Nicole Alvarado, 24, Tivoli, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Khristina Lee Chaka, 23, Seadrift, arrested by PLPD on warrants for two counts of no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Erin Paul Gilmore, 42, Edna, arrested by PLPD for burglary of a habitation.
Philip Eugene Lewis, 37, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for two counts of displaying fictitious license plate, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration, and warrants for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and bond forfeiture for driving with a invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Eric Raul Martinez, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for two counts failure to appear, bond forfeiture for possession of marijuana less than two ounces and bond forfeiture for possession of controlled substance less than 28 grams.
Nora Hilda Mireles, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on warrants for driving with an invalid license and failure to appear.
Erica Jessica Prince, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated.
Joe Rodriguez Jr., 51, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated.
Abigail Emily Tesch, 21, Lolita, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, December 5:
Joe Angel Morales, 42, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Julio Cesar Moreno-Chavez, 25, arrested by TPWD for possession of undersized oysters two-plus convictions.
Jose Palacios, 26, Lolita, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Friday, December 6:
Ryan Lee Naranjo, 19, Rockport, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for terroristic threats causing fear of imminent danger.
Dominic Ryan Pendergrass, 28, arrested by CCSO on warrants for driving with an invalid license and writ of comm contempt of court for non-payment of child support.
Cathy Renay Sproat, 54, Tivoli, arrested by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for bond forfeiter for theft of property greater than or equal to $100, but less than $750.
Isaac Lee Stuart, 23, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
James Brown Jr, 48, Houston, arrested by PLPD for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Blet Soe Htoo, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for prohibition substance/item in correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Dah Sei Htoo, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Ehta Kabaw, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Tapai Poo, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Saturday, December 7:
Jayce Allen Glawson, 44, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Amber Nicole Guerrero, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for operating a vehicle with expired license plate registration and failure to appear.
Edward Kurt Latapie, 54, Port Lavaca, arrested by TPWD for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram, but less than four grams, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, and expired drivers license and warrants for two counts for driving with an invalid license, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and failure to appear.
Ryan Michael Martinez, 26, Victoria, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for no driver’s license.
Sunday, December 8:
Roxana Lopez Bland, 36, Point Comfort, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Joe Ruben Delbosque, 39, Point Comfort, arrested by PLPD for possession of marijuana less than two ounces and a warrant for writ of commitment.
Jaime Garcia, 46, Palacios, arrested by DPS for driving while intoxicated.
James Ralph Henning, 22, West Monroe, Louisiana, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15.