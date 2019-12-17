The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 51 arrests between Monday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 15. They are as follows:
Monday, December 9:
Luis Gilbert Abrego, 20, Houston, arrested by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for oyster regulations.
Michael Anthony Abrego, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by TPWD for oyster restricted area with previous conviction, and warrants for possession of undersize oysters and driving with an invalid license.
Michael Anthony Abrego Jr., 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by TPWD for oyster regulations.
Rafael Enrique Cabrera Cavazos, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by TPWD for take/dredging oysters at night.
Daniel Erasmo De La Cruz Coronado, 22, Seadrift, arrested by TPWD for take/dredging oysters at night.
Manuel Deleon Garcia Jr., 24, Corpus Christi, arrested by TPWD for oyster restricting area with previous conviction.
Jorge Gonzalez Ruiz, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by TWPD for take/dredging oysters at night.
Evanivaldo Henriquez Escobar, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by TPWD for take/dredging oysters at night.
Cesar Osbaldo Mandujano Guerrero, 37, Seadrift, arrested by TPWD for take/dredging oysters at night.
Jonathan Ross Martinez, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for possession of marijuana less than two ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
Homero Munoz Padilla, 43, Seadrift, arrested by TPWD for take/dredging oysters at night.
Eliel Obando-Roman, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by TPWD for take/dredging oysters at night.
Jamie Humberto Perez, Port Lavaca, 32, arrested by TPWD for take/dredging oysters at night.
Pedro Enrique Rodriguez Alonso, 26, Seadrift, arrested by TPWD for take/dredging oysters at night.
Fermin Rodriguez, 69, Seadrift, arrested by TPWD for take/dredging oysters at night.
Ted Saldivar Jr., 25, Brownsville, arrested Texas Department of Public Safety for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Cristian Villanueva Alonso, 26, Seadrift, arrested by TPWD for take/dredging oysters at night.
Tuesday, December 10:
Jacob Joe Ellis, 25, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for writ of commitment.
Esequiel Gomez, 34, Brownsville, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety fro driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.
Joseph Anthony Shake-Longoria, 28, Palacios, arrested by TWPD for aquatic life regulation violation.
Julie Kathlen Stepp, 37, Conroe, arrested by CCSO on warrants for theft of property greater or equal to $100, but less than $750 and theft of property greater than $100 with previous conviction.
Wednesday, December 11:
Raul Carrillo-Gonzalez, 29, San Juan, arrested by PLPD for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Jose Ascencion Cruz, 22, Mission, arrested by CCSO for racing on highway.
Juan Carlos Garica, 32, Hidalgo, arrested by CCSO for racing on highway.
Dennis Matthew Heffron, 38, Kilen, Mississippi, arrested by TPWD for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram but less than one gram and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Jesus Jaime Munoz-Escamilla, 25, arrested by TPWD for oyster regulations.
Miguel Navarro-Velasquez, 57, San Leon, arrested by TPWD for possession of undersize oysters with two previous convictions.
Genaro Santiago-Rodriguez, 26, Houma, Louisiana, arrested by TPWD for warrants for failure to tag oyster sack and oystering in closed area.
Lorraine Anderson Simmons, 66, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Jose Luis Tapia, 35, Brownsville, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance with motion to revoke.
Benny Torres, 20, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for cruelty to livestock animals with physical abuse.
Priscilla Ann Trevino, 40, Berclair, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces., and a warrant for unrestrained child-safety seat violation.
Thursday, December 12:
Ricardo Aaron Degollado, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bernabe Deleon Garcia, 28, Edinburg, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of community supervision for delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Brandy Lynn Garcia, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by DPS for driving while intoxicated.
Freddie Guzman Garcia, 55, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of bond/protective order.
Christopher Jay Gonzalez, 30, Hallettsville, arrested by DPS on a warrant for no driver’s license
Martin Guzman, 54, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for violation of probation for retaliation.
Anthony Dee Johnson, 33, Bay St. Louis, Missouri, arrested by TWPD for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Carlos Alberto Ponce-Ramirez, 19, Donna, arrested by DPS for warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to appear. He was arrested by PLPD for warrants for no valid drivers license, speeding 50 mph in a 30 mph zone, and failure to appear.
Alberto Rodriguez-Arias, 31, Seadrift, arrested by TPWD for a warrant for possession of undersize oysters.
Thomas G Sanchez, 42, Seadrift, arrested by TPWD for oyster regulations.
Jody Allen Guynes, 54, El Campo, arrested by CCSO for unlicensed carrying of weapon and driving while intoxicated.
Friday, December 13:
Mckenna Elaine Martinez, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Independent School District Police Department for assault causing bodily injury.
Michael Glyn Meitzler, 27, Seguin, arrested by CCSO for violation of probation for evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Saturday, December 14:
Andrea Denise Molina, 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater or equal to 0.15.
Sasha Denise Nevarez, 42, Markham, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Sunday, December 15:
Charles Wade Brown, 36, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Luis Gerardo Rocha, 22, San Juan, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Richard Deon Trahan, 45, Thorndale, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Joe Albert Ybarra II, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.