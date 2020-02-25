The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 30 arrests between Monday, February 17 and Sunday, February 23. They are as follows:
Monday, February 17:
Mario Lozano Jr., 30, Seadrift, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for warrants for two counts of no valid driver’s license and failure to appear.
Dylon Frank Owen, 21, Cuero, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Tuesday, February 18:
NO ARRESTS
Wednesday, February 19:
Kirt Lee Bethany, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Richard Lee Broderick, 53, Goliad, arrested by CCSO for warrants for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, tampering/fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair and evading arrest detention.
Justin Daniel Brown, 32, Bogue Chitto, MS, arrested by CCSO for evading arrest detention with a vehicle, unlicensed carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated.
Bret Ryan Lee Drake, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Eduardo Alonzo Gaona, 21, Mission, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for warrants for two counts of failure to appear, disregard stop sign/red light and speeding 55 mph in a 40-mph zone.
Adriana Gonzales, 44, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Tyson Leon Medlock, 43, Bloomington, arrested by PLPD for warrants for two counts of failure to appear, driving with an invalid license, no liability insurance and driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Joe Angel Morales, 42, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Huy Benjamin Nguyen, 35, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for reckless driving.
Rolando Pesqueda, 23, Edinburg, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for failure to appear and speeding 39 mph in a 20-mph zone (school zone).
Lewis Clay Smith, 33, Seadrift, arrested by SPD for displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration and burglary of a vehicle, and a warrant for burglary of a vehicle.
Manuel Solis Jr., 23, Galveston, arrested by PLPD for public intoxicated.
Daejon Dominique McCoy, 35, Texas City, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Devorn B Robert, 29, Hitchcock, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication, and a warrant for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Thursday, February 20:
Celia Linda Garza, 42, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
Cristian Abraham Pineda, 26, Harlingen, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Alfredo Villela, 49, Brownsville, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for failure to identify and giving false/fictitious information.
Friday, February 21:
Celestine Alvarado, 61, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for resisting arrested search or transport and assault by contact.
Mary Elizabeth Garza, 39, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams and failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, and a warrant for bond forfeiture for tampering/fabrication evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.
Servando Garcia Garza, 47, Freer, arrested by DPS for driving while intoxication.
James Albert Turk III, 33, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance of less than one gram.
Thomas Edward Welch, 41, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams.
Saturday, February 22:
Howard Gene Hicks, 51, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams.
Charles Wayne Lampkin, 55, Bloomington, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Diego Andres Montoya, 33, Houston, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to appear.
Sunday, February 23:
Nathan Tyler Cadena, 21, Luling, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Nathan Edward Gonzales, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by DPS for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, driving while intoxication, and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Andrea Lynn Shelhart, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container, and a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $