The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 18 arrests between Monday, February 24 and Sunday, March 1. They are as follows:
Monday, February 24:
Shalyna Diandra Ressler, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs for a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, February 25:
Gino Lee Garcia, 39, Palacios, arrested by CCSO for warrants for driving with an invalid license and violation of probation for driving with an invalid license without financial responsibility.
Michelle Maseda, 43, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for warrants possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and wide right/left turn.
Albert Percell Shoemaker, 36, Ridgecrest, La., arrested by CCSO for warrants for public intoxication and failure to appear.
Amanda Nicole Vela, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Wednesday, February 26:
Felicia Nicole Cortez, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for tampering/fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Fernando Elizondo Jr., 41, McAllen, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for a warrant for driving with an invalid license.
Jose Jamie Soto, 21, Alton, arrested by DPS for driving while intoxicated.
Thursday, February 27:
Caty Ivonne Fuentes, 26, Pasadena, arrested by Port Aransas Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Michael Antwane Falcon, 39, Spring, arrested by CCSO on warrants for child support.
Blake Anthony Llorance, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for violation of probation misdemeanor criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750, but less than $2,500.
Paul Lopez, 50, Houston, arrested by CCSO on warrants for driving while intoxicated and parole violation.
Friday, February 28:
John Caden Nations, 19, Silver Creek, MS, arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding 90 mph in a 60 mph zone and failure to appear.
Charles Lee Bradley, 32, Jacksonville, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram.
Saturday, February 29:
Brandon Wayne Byrd, 33, Palacios, arrested by PLPD for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
John Anthony Garcia, 51, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for parole violation burglary of a habitation.
Cary Matson Wilke, 48, Port Lavaca, arrested by DPS for driving while intoxicated.
Sunday, March 1:
Miguel Gonzalo Escobar, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on warrants for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and failure to appear.