The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 23 arrests between Monday, January 27 and Sunday, February 2. They are as follows:
Monday, January 27:
Christopher Lee Perez, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for harassment of a public servant, and a warrant for theft greater or equal to $100, but less than $750.
Ariel Sabastion Robins, 23, Palacios, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff's Office for driving while intoxicated.
Julio Trevino, 49, Houston, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for Assault on family member/failure to appear.
Jimmy Ray Maseda, 46, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Tuesday, January 28:
Brison Tyler Alverez, 20, Edna, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Christopher Jay Johnson, 31, Port O’Connor, arrested by Constable Office Precinct 5 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Andrew James Vuichard, 29, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Wednesday, January 29:
Virginia Ann Jenkins, 49, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
Charlene Leona Satterfield, 58, arrested by CCSO for warrants for theft from person enhanced IAT, speeding 63 mph in a 50-mph zone, failure to appear and bench warrant theft.
Thursday, January 30:
Domingo Balboa, 79, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant or false report/statement officer/agent HMO.
Jose Lopez Galvan Jr., 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
Dakota Miguel Garza, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for robbery and burglary of a building.
Friday, January 31:
Domingo Isaias Martinez, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants for bond forfeiture for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility and failure to appear.
Jose Alonso Rodriguez Flores, 24, Tivoli, arrested by PLPD for warrants for taking oysters from closed area and possession of undersized oysters.
Saturday, February 1:
Nicholas Paul Hinojosa, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Dana Leann Kryceski, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Kaley Lynn Morales, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Senon Morales III, 43, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and resisting arrest search or transport.
Sunday, February 2:
Robert Moreno II, 31, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Patricia Ann Noel, 52, Victoria, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated.
John Eric Quintanilla, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Michael Scott Sanders, 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Ricardo Bubba Zamora, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by DPS for a warrant for false drug test PI.