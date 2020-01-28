The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 14 arrests between Monday, January 20 and Sunday, January 26. They are as follows:
Monday, January 20:
Garrison Roberts Keller, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for warrants for theft of property greater or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000 and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
Oscar Morales, 30, Bacliff, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for two counts of driving while intoxicated.
Gregory Paul Salas, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft, and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, January 21:
Dominic Orion Galindo, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants for driving with an invalid license and failure to appear.
Wednesday, January 22:
Jarrah Ashleigh Downs, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for violation of probation for tampering with evidence with intent to impair.
Michael Richard McDonald, 42, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and accident involving damage to vehicle greater or equal to $200.
Thursday, January 23:
Natasha Klarise Munoz, 34, Brazoria, arrested by PLPD for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Maria Isabella Salinas-Trevino, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for evading arrest detention.
Friday, January 24:
Aaron Felix Longoria, 29, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for assault causing bodily injury
Lillian May Munoz, 46, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Saturday, January 25:
Saturino Blas Arevalo, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for resisting arrest search or transport and public intoxication.
Jesse Ray Cuellar, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for violation of bond/ protective order.
Sunday, January 26:
Ulises Perez Clsneros, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Terrel Jerome Robinson, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and a terroristic threat of a family/household member.