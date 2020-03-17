The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 31 arrests between Monday, March 9 and Sunday, March 15. They are as follows:
Monday, March 9:
Anthony Gage Lara, 21, Victoria, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for warrants for speeding 105 mph in a 75 mph zone and failure to appear.
Ronnie Rene Saldivar, 46, Bridgeport, arrested by CCSO for warrants for two counts of failure to appear, expired registration, and no liability insurance.
Angel Trejo, 26, San Juan, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for warrants for driving with an invalid license and speeding 10 percent or more over the posted speed limit.
Tuesday, March 10:
Emily Bravo Arredondo, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Ricardo Lopez Campa, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for an accident involving damage to vehicle greater or equal to $200, but less than $1,500.
Rex Aiden Cantu, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for publish/threat to publish intimate visual material.\
Pedro Castillo, 21, Edinburg, arrested by CCSO for warrants failure to appear for driving with an invalid license and failure to appear.
Andy Salinas, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, expired registration, failure to appear and violation of noise ordinance.
Ong Phar Sawaing, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for an accident involving injury, driving while intoxicated and accident involving damage to vehicle greater or equal to $200.
Wednesday, March 11:
Syrus Anderson Jr., 48, Port Lavaca, arrested by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for possession of undersized oysters greater than 30 percent.
Syrus Anderson Jr., 48, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of parole.
Juan Carlos Ayala Jr., 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Kirt Lee Bethany, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Wille Lee Hampton Jr., 31, Plaquemine, LA, arrested by PLPD for possession of marijuana less than two ounces and public intoxication.
Martin Rex Kolar, 61, Port O’Connor, arrested by TPWD for possession of undersized oysters greater than 30 percent.
Johnny Ray Meseda, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by TPWD for possession of undersized oysters greater than 30 percent, and warrants for failure to appear and driving with an invalid license.
Erasmo B Montemayor, 70, Port Lavaca, arrested by TPWD for possession of undersized oysters two-plus convictions.
Britanny Ann Valencia, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Ashley Lynn Wolf, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Thursday, March 12:
LaVonne Lopez Galvan, 35, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for theft of property less than or equal to $750, but less than $2,500.
Kimberly Nicole Iovanna, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for violation of probation for credit card abuse against an elderly individual.
Katy Marie Lebouef, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for disorderly conduct fighting.
David Mendez, 29, Houma, LA, arrested by SPD for disorderly conduct fighting.
Friday, March 13:
Kenneth Michael Baird, 23, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for warrants for two counts of driving with an invalid license, speeding 72 mph in a 55-mph zone, and failure to appear.
Ryan Jean Flores, 27, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for warrants for two counts of speeding 10 percent or more over the posted speed limit, two counts of no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and driving with an invalid license.
Saturday, March 14:
Nathan Jorel Caldera, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Johnathan Nicholas Murphy, 41, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for disregarding a red light.
Sunday, March 15:
Yeisenyn J Echarriz-Dominguez, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury.
Jonathan Ross Martinez, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by TPWD for fishing without a license, and warrants for possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, open container (alcohol), and failure to appear.
Mateo Pina IV, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Ricky Ken Rico Jr., 33, Buna, arrested by PLPD for prohibited substance/item in a correctional facil