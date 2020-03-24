The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 16 arrests between Monday, March 16 and Sunday, March 22. They are as follows:
Monday, March 16:
Lorenz Jamie, 23, Palacios, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated, and warrants for speeding 10 percent or more over the posted speed limit, driving with an invalid license and failure to change address.
Ricardo Angel Leal, 45, Mission, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated.
Larry Jerome Morales, 46, West Columbia, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for invasive visual recording.
Tuesday, March 17:
Eva Espinoza Camacho, 44, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated.
Ashley Diane Cardona, 33, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kenneth Earl Crober, 71, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Jessica Renee Floyd, 37, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for forgery of a financial instrument.
Matthew Gonzales Ortiz, 33, Richmond, arrested by CCSO on warrants for two counts of bond forfeiture for theft of property greater than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000.
Joe Martin Ybarra, 54, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Wednesday, March 18:
Lloyd Henry Boudreaux III, 52, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Eddie Joe Garcia, 45, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for burglary of a habitation.
Alysha Danae Hernandez, 28, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for burglary of a habitation.
Jonathan James Polk, 37, Palacios, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for a warrant theft of service greater or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000.
Thursday, March 19:
No arrests reported.
Friday, March 20:
Jose Ramon Ovalle, 27, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for violation of probation for burglary of a habitation.
Omar Alejandro Pulido Castillo, 29, McAllen, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Saturday, March 21:
No arrests reported.
Sunday, March 22:
Joe Martin Ybarra, 54, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for terroristic threat cause fear of imminent SBI.