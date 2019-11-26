The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 26 arrests between Monday, November 18 and Sunday, November 24. They are as follows:
Monday, November 18:
Ryan Andrew Heysquierdo, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for warrants for two counts failure to appear, no seatbelt, unrestrained child(ren) child safety seat, and speeding 45 mph in a 35-mph zone.
Tuesday, November 19:
Celeste Ann Camacho, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for no driver’s license.
Chantel Marie Cortez, 44, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for hinder apprehension or persecution know felon.
Jasmine Liyah Cortez, 18, Port Lavaca arrested by CCSO for a warrant for operating a vehicle with an expired registration.
Michael Antony Mayes, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for possession of a controlled greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams.
Jose Antonio Mireles, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, and warrants for writ of commitment, driving with an invalid license and failure to appear.
Jason Lee Shipley, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams, and no fishing license.
Ray Wayne Simmons, 59, Ponchatoula, La., arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Wednesday, November 20:
Juan Alvarez Jr., 26, Edinburg, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Patricia Vasquez Cano, 44, Yorktown, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Vanessa Loren Cortez, 38, Port Lavaca arrested by PLPD for warrants for disregarding a stop sign and failure to display driver’s license.
David Esquivel Jr., 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces, and warrants for public intoxication and failure to appear.
Jolene Leann Flores, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for no liability insurance.
Dylan Edward Lloyd Gonzalez, 22, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for violation of probation for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Adam David Miller, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for escape.
Rebecca Ann Morales, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for failure to identify fugitive FRM Justice Refuse to give, and warrants for no valid driver’s license and failure to appear.
Jose Maria Pena, 28, McAllen, arrested by CCSO for warrants for driving with an invalid license, two counts of failure to appear, speeding 90 mph in a 70-mph zone.
William Steven Witt, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for violation of bond/protective order, and warrants for public intoxication and failure to appear.
Thursday, November 21:
Gelacio Contreras, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated.
Jeremiah Johnson, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for tampering with physical evidence.
Friday, November 22:
Esmeralda Lynn Grimaldo, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for failure to appear and no driver’s license.
Saturday, November 23:
Jose Cruz Ruiz-Lara, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for racing on the highway.
Talmadge Wayne Sample Jr., 57, Huffman, arrested by CCSO for the unlicensed carrying of a handgun and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Sunday, November 24:
Marcus Anthony Leal, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Jose Aaron Leon Carrillo, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for sexual assault of a child.
Ohn Myint, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces and public intoxication.