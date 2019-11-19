The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 33 arrests between Monday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 17. They are as follows:
Monday, November 11:
Jose Manuel Garcia, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for parole violation.
Erik Hugo Lopez, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces and a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Joanna Licerio Ortuno, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Homero Salinas Jr., 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for tampering/fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a marijuana less than two ounces.
Tuesday, November 12:
No arrests were reported.
Wednesday, November 13:
Joseph Rief Alford, 26 Point Comfort, arrested by PLPD for manufacture/deliver of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 400 grams.
Leopold David Bangard V, 25, Kirbyville, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 400 grams.
Teresa Flores Fernandez, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram but less than four grams and tampering/fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair.
Amber Nicole Guerrero, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $100, but less than $750.
Deborah Ann Harris, 59, La Ward, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $100 but less than $750.
Yesenia Hernandez, 30, Houston, arrested by DPS on a warrant for speeding 47 mph in a 30-mph zone.
Lisa Ann Lozano, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for disregarding stop sign/red light and expired driver’s license.
Jose Antonio Cano III, 24, arrested by PLPD for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance grater or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams, and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Thursday, November 14:
Armando Felix Escobar, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Elisa Rene Garcia, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for evading arrest detention, resist arrest search or transport, and criminal mischief greater or equal to $100 but less than $750.
Melissa Ann Jennings, 35, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for theft.
Carmen Marle Maxson, 42, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Joselito Mendez Jr., 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for online solicitation of a minor.
Friday, November 15:
Elizabeth Ashley Alaniz, 31, Point Comfort, arrested by CCSO for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Julie Yvette Clifford, 37, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO on warrants for criminal mischief greater or equal to $750, but less than $2,500 and duty on striking fixture/highway landscape greater or equal to $200.
Gregorio Garcia Rivera, 25, Pharr, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Tiffany Marie Garcia, 35, Port O’Connor, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for speeding 15 miles or over the posted speed limit.
Marcos Reyna, 25, Point Comfort, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Saturday, November 16:
Antonio Cortez, 36, Pharr, arrested by PLPD on warrants for driving with an invalid license and failure to appear.
Miguel Angel Garcia, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Chelsea Lee Melancon, 26, Palacios, arrested by DPS for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
Manuel Trevino, 26 Brownsville, arrested by PLPD for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension and without financial responsibility.
Sunday, November 17:
Oscar Omar Hernandez, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for resisting arrest search or transport and public intoxication.
Alejandro Israel Lupercio, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Edgar Lupercio, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Jonathan Lupercio, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Jacob Nicholas Perez, 26, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for evading arrest detention, driving while intoxicated, and duty on striking fixture/highway landscape greater or equal to $200.
Mariah Inez Reed, 27, Santa Fe, arrested by PLPD on warrants for failure to appear and use of sidewalk on wrong side of the road.
Jon Brady Salmon, 37, Yukon, Oklahoma, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content