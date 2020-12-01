The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 20 arrests between Monday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 29. They are as follows:
Monday, November 23:
Jeannette Garza Bales, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for possession of a dangerous drug and driving with an invalid license with previous suspension/conviction without financial responsibility.
Sergio Zuniga Castellanos, 44, San Juan, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for warrants for failure to appear and speeding 10 percent over the posted speed limit.
Dolores Jean Polk, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for a false statement to a police officer/law enforcement employer/ corrections officer.
Samuel Salinas, 21, Pharr, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Eh Do So, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater or equal to 0.15.
Tuesday, November 24:
Kirt Lee Bethany, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for reckless driving.
Eric Daniel Gamarra, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for feeling police officer.
Christian Wayne Johnson, 21, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for warrants for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance less than one game alias capias, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edward Lozano, 58, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated.
Robert Lynn Mayo, 42, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Nora Hilda Mireles, 42, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving with an invalid license with previous suspension/conviction without financial responsibility.
Wednesday, November 25:
Benjamin Joseph Arcemant, 28, Brazoria, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department a warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.
Chester Lowe Huff, 52, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants parole violation for robbery, evading arrest detention with previous conviction and prohibited substance/item in correctional facility.
Robert Lynn Mayo, 42, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for parole violation.
Tiffany Nicole Ramirez, 32, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
April Michelle Wilson, 21, El Campo, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for surrender of principal-failure to identify giving false/fictitious information.
Thursday, November 26:
Steven Williams Wilson, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Friday, November 27:
Ryan Glenn Clinton, 24, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for warrants for failure to appear and expired license plate.
Jose Ramiro Colchado, 54, Robstown, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Saturday, November 28:
No arrests reported.
Sunday, November 29:
Bradley Shane Rasmussen, 34, Seadrift, arrested SPD for warrants for assault on family/household member with breath circulation, assault on family/household member with previous conviction, and failure to appear for driving with an invalid license.