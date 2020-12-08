Law enforcement officials make 23 weekly arrests
The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 23 arrests between Monday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 6. They are as follows:
Monday, November 30:
James Harper Bundrick, 41, Seadrift, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for a warrant for a parole violation
John Anthony Cardona, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Seadrift Police Department for a warrant for possession of marijuana less than two ounces
Kimbre Herrera, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information and theft of property greater than or equal to $50, but less than $500
Tuesday, December 1:
Julie Yvette Clifford, 38, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled less than one gram and a warrant for violation of probation for criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100, but less than $750
Sarah Independence Dziuzynski, 41, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram, but less than four grams
Lorenzo Antonio Esquivel, 26, Edinburg, arrested by CCSO for warrants for speeding 82 mph in a 55 mph zone, driving with an invalid license, driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear
Wednesday, December 2:
Jesse Gil Jr., 28, Clute, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility
Bryan David Reed, 33, Tivoli, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance
Richard Deon Trahan, 46, Thorndale, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated
Thursday, December 3:
Sonia Leon, 51, Brownsville, arrested by PLPD for theft of property greater than or equal to $100, but less than $700
Jacob Nicholas Perez, 27, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated
Terence Jay Poessel, 42, Palacios, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram, but less than four grams, and theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction
Jacob Rene Rodriguez, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated
Friday, December 4:
James Byron Guichet, 20, Olla, La., arrested by CCSO for criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100, but less than $750
Saturday, December 5:
Cristian Eduardo Perez Ozuna, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15
Francisco Rolando Trejo, 40, Alice, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated third or more, resisting arrest search or transport, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, and possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams, but less than 400 grams
Sunday, December 6:
Joshua Lawrence Aldis, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces, and a warrant for Failure to appear for robbery bail jumping
Juwan Linn Deshotel, 23, Beaumont, arrested by CCSO for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams and engaging in organized criminal activity
Samari Marie Ferguson, 19, Omaha, Ne, arrested by CCSO for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams and engaging in organized criminal activity
Levi Garret Gregory, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for warrants for three counts of drug paraphernalia, two counts of failure to appear, and public intoxication
Lisette Nichole Lewis, 23, Houston, arrested by CCSO for engaging in organized criminal activity and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams, but less than 400 grams, and a warrant for burglary of a habitation
Everardo Vasquez Espinoza, 49, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated
Joe Martin Ybarra, 55, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for disorderly conduct/language