The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made six arrests between Monday, April 13 and Sunday, April 19. They are as follows:
Monday, April 13:
Abraham Jay Jimenez Jr., 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for public intoxication.
Abraham Jay Jimenez Jr., 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
Tuesday, April 14:
Elisa Rene Garcia, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault of a public servant and possession of marijuana less than two ounces, and warrants for public intoxication and failure to appear.
Wednesday, April 15:
--NO ARRESTS--
Thursday, April 16:
Christin Renee Anderson, 35, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for failure to appear/bond forfeiture for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Friday, April 17:
Abraham Jay Jimenez Jr., 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Saturday. April 18:
--NO ARRESTS--
Sunday, April 19:
Christle Bell, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.