The Calhoun Sandcrabs returned to practice field in prep for the 2021 football season.
Yesterday a mix of junior varsity and varsity players were on the field with the coaches, who were figuring out who will go on which team before the first game against the Navarro Panthers.
Sandcrabs head coach Richard Whitaker, in his 17th season with Calhoun, said the first day of practice kicked off with a great start with cool breezy weather.
“I thought our drill periods, and everything went really well. I thought the teams started out pretty well but when the kids started getting a little fatigued, we got a little sloppy.” Whitaker said.
Whitaker added he and the coaches thought they’re having a good time at practice.
Whitaker pointed despite having cool practice he was not impressed with the team’s running.
He said he addressed his team about mental toughness after practice.
“I know it's hard but that's just part of it, so hopefully we'll do better tomorrow. We'll get to the conditioning part of it, but we thought drills went well. We had a nice cool day to start with,” Whitaker said.
Several familiar names returned to the field today for practice.
Senior Kirk Stringham enters his third season on the varsity as the team’s starting linebacker. He said practice started good, but towards the end he and his teammates weren’t focusing.
Stringham wants the team to focus and listen to the coaches as the first scrimmage against Yoakum is coming up in two weeks.
Stringham said the focus to listen and follow what the coaches say.
Returning senior Matthew Colley is one of the returning starters on the offensive line. He is eager to get back on the football field since the loss to Boerne in the Area Playoffs.
“Just feels good to be back on the field. I’ve been waiting a while - all summer - and been putting on the work.” Colley said.
Jacob Laughlin, in his second year on varsity, took snaps for the first time as the starting quarterback for the Sandcrabs.
It was comfortable to back on the practice field as the quarterback this year, he said.
Last season Laughlin, who played in the secondary and was backup to former quarterback Jarius Stewart, was sidelined due to injury.
“I just feel ready to go back out there and get it. It's my last year, and I’m going to give it everything I got.” Laughlin said.
The season is inching closer for Laughlin, and he wants to help his teammates stay focused.
“I feel like I can be a leader. We can all be leaders and get everybody to do the right thing,” Laughlin said. “We got a lot of things to learn, but I feel like we're getting done.”
The Sandcrabs will take on Yoakum in a scrimmage on the road. It was originally a tri-match between Calhoun, Yoakum and Giddings, but Giddings backed out of the match.
“We were not happy to hear that, and Yoakum was not happy to hear that,” Whitaker said. “They had agreed to do it and then decided they didn't want to be part of it, so it'll be just us and Yoakum.”
Whitaker’s main focus is not really the scrimmage itself, but game one against Navarro.
“If we do any kind of preseason preparation right now it's going to be getting ready for Navarro,” Whitaker said. “But the scrimmages are just practices, so we kind of address it like that, we don't get hyped for them. We just want to go out and perform and take care of business.”