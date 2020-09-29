Abel Velasquez went to be with the Lord Sept. 19, 2020 in San Antonio while surrounded by his family at the age of 87. Abel was born July 4, 1933 in Port Lavaca to Jose Velasquez and Martina Calzada Velasquez.
Abel is survived by his children: Abel Velasquez Jr., Allan Velasquez, Mary Velasquez, Michael Velasquez (Mary Jane) and Carolyn Velasquez (Sierra); nephew, Arturo Velasquez; grandchildren: Joshua Lopez, Jenna Lopez, Matthew Longoria (Corina) and Julaine Longoria.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June Putman Velasquez; parents; brothers, Amado, Jose, Valentine; sister, Carolina and grandchild, Jeremy Garcia.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary, located at 1101 McCullough Ave. in San Antonio, followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. in the chapel. The procession will be at 11:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, from Porter Loring Mortuary followed by a Mass at 12:30 p.m. at St. Peter Prince of the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 111 Barilla Place in San Antonio.
Pallbearers are Arturo Velasquez, Matthew Longoria, Roy Grimes, Jesse T. Sanchez, Johnny Perez, Raul Fuentes Jr. and Honorable Judge Tommy Stolhandske. Honorary Pallbearers are Aiden Velasquez, Jeremy Ramirez, Johnny Martinez, Walter Garley, Craig Putman, Steve Perez, Joaquin Lerma, Hodie Garcia and the Alamo Heights Athletes.
Due to the cemetery restrictions, the interment to follow with Military Honors at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery will be for family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Susan G. Komen Foundation and The Alzheimer’s Association.
Guests are asked to sign the gustbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212, 210-227-8221
