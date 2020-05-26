Alfonso S. Gonzalez, 73, of Port Lavaca, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born Dec. 27, 1946 in Canada de Chavez Guanajuato, Mexico to the late Eucebio L. Gonzalez and Maria de la Luz S. Gonzalez.
He is survived by his sisters: Maria Gerarda S. Gonzalez, Maria Celia S. Gonzalez and Josefina S. Gonzalez, all of San Felipe Guanajuato, Mexico; and brother, Manuel S. Gonzalez, of San Felipe Guanajuato, Mexico.
Visitation will begin from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. with Fr. Max Landman officiating. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Luis Sanchez, Oscar Solis, Jose Perez, Thomas Solis, Artemio Guerrero and Juan Gonzalez. Honorary Pallbearer is Marvin Cabrera.
The family wishes to thank his caretakers, Marvin Cabrera, Elvia Cabrera and Mary Lou Ortiz for their selfless acts of kindness and care given to their brother, Alfonso.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
