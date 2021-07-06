Alice Lee Floyd, 65, of Port Lavaca, passed away June 26, 2021. She was born Jan. 9, 1956 to the late Theodore and Oleta (Spears) Johns.
Alice loved her family and friends. They were always the most important to her and she was willing to sacrifice to give or do for others. She also loved animals and had a big heart.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Toby Floyd Sr.; sons, Toby Floyd Jr. (Jacqueline) and Jerry Floyd; daughter, Donna Cowan; son-in-law, Coby Cowan; brothers, Bill Johns (Lavona) and Ricky Johns (Loretta); sisters: Oleta Floyd, Martha Broadway, Sara Johns, Rosie Lunsfor, and Sherry Copeland (David); 15 grandchildren: Paige Cowan, Christian Cowan, Toby Tyler Floyd, Hunter Floyd, Lydia Cowan, MaKayla Floyd, Eliana Cowan, MaKenzie Floyd, Noah Ruiz, Kaedyn Floyd, Zuriel Ruiz, Chance Floyd, Collin Floyd, Logan Cowan; eight great-grandchildren: Layton McKay, Lexi Cowan, Codee Ray Cowan, Carter Cowan, Abigail Floyd, Destinee Heysquierdo, Azriel Heysquierdo and Alianna Heysquierdo; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Cody Cowan; and four brothers: Roy Lee “R.L” Johns, Ted Johns, Eugene “Red” Johns and Buddy Johns.
A Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10, at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca with Pastor Larry Green officiating. A reception will follow in the Austin Room.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her sons, grandsons and nephews.
If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
