Alicia (Licha) (Chiro) Sanchez, 69, of Victoria and formerly of Port Lavaca, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 from health issues complicated by COVID. She was born Nov. 27, 1951, in Port Lavaca to Domingo and Louisa Garza Sanchez.
Alicia was special needs but as she grew up, she formed her unique personality and settled into her own place within the family. She was a beloved member of the famiy because of her cheerful nature, the wittiness with which she often amazed people and because she was a good person. She will be missed by all who knew her. She will be remembered as a loving, caring and straightforward person who was friendly with those that talked to her with honest and sincerity.
Her death leaves members of her family with a deep sense of loss and enduring sadness. She has earned her special place in the kingdom of heaven.
She is survived be her brother, Felipe Sanchez, of Victoria; sister, Consuelo S. Guajardo (Connie), of Victoria, brother, Roberto (Robert) Sanchez, of Glendale, Ariz., sisters, Virginia S. Contreras, of Victoria; sister, Gloria S. Howard, of Victoria; and sister, Rosario (Bobbie) Sanchez, of Victoria. She will be missed by her boyfriend, Andrew Montier.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gilberto (Gilbert) Sanchez, and Domingo (Danny) Sanchez; and sister, Carmen (Carla) S. Lopez, Maria (Mary) S. Barrera.
Viewing for family members is from 3-4 p.m. and attendees from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, located at 706 E. Crestwood Dr. in Victoria. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass is at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Interment of ashes will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
