Allen Chanek passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 following a short illness. He was born March 21, 1953.
Allen loved to fish for flounder, music and people. He never met a stranger.
He is survived by his loving partner, Charmain Gorman.
A celebration of life on the bay for Allen will be held from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 15, at Indianola Marina.
