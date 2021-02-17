Allen Mickey Garcia passed Feb. 1, 2021. He was born Aug. 9, 1980 “Hurricane Allen” in Victoria to Herlinda Garcia.
Allen graduated from Calhoun High School in 2000. He loved spending time with his family and friends, dancing, bowling and watching game shows. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson, cousin and friend.
He is survived by his parents; Herlinda G Villarreal and Jose Guadalupe Villarreal; sisters, Betty Jane Villarreal, Diana Camacho and Flavia Villarreal; brothers: Michael Garcia, Jose Esteven Villarreal, Rolando Villarreal and Joe Villarreal Jr.; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Amelia Lara Garcia; grandfather, Willie Garcia; aunts, Amelia Ann Pecina and Elida V. Garza; and uncles: Israel Garcia, Roger Garcia, Nito Villarreal and David Garcia.
Visitation was held at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Our Lady of Gulf Church In Port Lavaca. Interment immediately followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Lino Garcia, Albert Joe Barrientes Jr., Julio Garcia Jr., Manuel Joseph Aguilar, Lonnie Paul Carriles, David Joe Garcia and Willie Garcia.
Services are under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.