Amelia Silvas, 85, of Port Lavaca, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. She was born March 4, 1936 to the late Cipriano and Aurora Calzada.
She is survived by her son, David Silvas (Loretta), of Wylie; daughter, Marie Salinas (Eddie), of Port Lavaca; sisters, Martina Flores (Felix), Mary Ann Balboa (Ernest) and Angelina Calzada; brothers, Jose Calzada (Emma), Antonio Calzada, and Gabriel Calzada (Janie). Amelia also leaves behind to cherish her memory nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; her parents, Cipriano and Aurora Calzada; sisters, Janie Calzada, and Angelica Partida; brothers, Alonzo Calzada and Cipriano Calzada Jr.
There will be a visitation held 4 to 8p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Our Lady of The Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers are John Hernandez, Tony Gonzales, Bobby Briseno, Tyler Garcia, Joel De La Garza and Carlos Soliz.
