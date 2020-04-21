Amy Campbell McInnis, 42, of Seadrift passed away April 8, 2020. She was born Dec. 12, 1977 in Victoria to Michael Shane Campbell and Judy Mazoch.
She is survived by her daughter, Meaghan McInnis; sons, Mason Lane McInnis and Miles Vegas Beachey; father and step-mother, Mike and Vickie Campbell; mother, Judy Mazoch; brother, Michael Shane Campbell Jr.; half-sister, Carolyn Campbell; step-sister, Kristi Birdsell; and step-brother, Eric Suggs.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation services, Inc. 361-578-4646
