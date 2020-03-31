Amy Yvonne Marek, 38, an outgoing, generous, loving young lady, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Austin after a long, difficult battle with cancer. She was born July 15, 1981 in Port Lavaca to Linda and Lawrence Marek.
Growing up in the country with her brother Jeremy, Amy’s big heart always found a way to gather every stray animal she came across, bring them home and convince her parents that they needed to be part of their family. She graduated from Calhoun High School and then attended Victoria College and Austin Community College in Austin and Kyle. She Amy had a huge heart and her love of animals drew her toward veterinary college, but a sudden change of thought redirected her toward the medical field and then again toward business. Amy was not fickle, she was just trying to find her path.
Amy loved to travel. She traveled far and near and dreamt of moving to her favorite destination, New York City, but always landed at home in Texas. Amy loved the people she worked with in sales and marketing at Country Inn & Suites in San Marcos, where she worked for more than 10 years, and in human resources with Holiday Inn in San Marcos.
In addition, Amy’s life was richly blessed by those who loved her, including her parents Linda and Lawrence Marek, her brother and sister-in-law, Melissa and Jeremy Marek and her niece, Adelyn, whom Amy held a special place in her heart for, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
During this difficult time of abundant caution due to the Corona Virus, the family has requested a private service. You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be given to the family during the service to remind them of your love and support for them.
A celebration of Amy’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in the Chapel of Harrell Funeral Home, located at 1715 Kirby, Kyle.
For text updates from the family regarding future service details, please sign up on the obituary page of Harrell Funeral Home’s website. It is encouraged to reach out and show support to the family during these difficult times. Additional ways to support the family are by sending flowers directly to the family, view a tribute video from the family or share a memory in the tribute section. Visit www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com to share a fond memory, photograph, or condolence with Amy’s family on her On-line memorial site.
Funeral assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby Lane, Kyle, TX 78640 (512) 268-8200
