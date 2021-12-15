The Matriarch of the Gutierrez Family has passed. Angelita “Angie” Gutierrez was from Bloomington and moved with her family, the late Santiago and Manuela Olivares Perez, to Port Lavaca as a child.
Many Calhoun High Students may remember Mrs. Gutierrez as the driving force behind the countless Scholarships made available to the Graduates of Calhoun High School. Mrs. Gutierrez dedicated her service to the American G.I. Forum, Chapter 317-F, Port Lavaca. For more than 30 years she served as a member and chairwoman of the Ladies Auxiliary. For her outstanding achievements she was inducted into the Texas American G.I. Forum Hall of Fame. Mrs. Gutierrez was also a dedicated mother, grandmother and friend whose laughter and whit will be missed dearly by all. She was a member of the Port Lavaca Bowling League for 20 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Gutierrez, Mary Gutierrez, and Irene Gutierrez; son, Lupe Gutierrez, Jr.; brother Henry Perez; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great -granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Guadalupe, “Lupe”, Gutierrez Sr.; her eldest son, Danny Gutierrez, and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca. A funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with burial at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Rudy Sainz, Robert Calzada, Frank Rendon, Danny and Damien Gutierrez and Robert Cumpian. Honorary Pallbearers are Kevin Gutierrez and Joey Lawless.
Mommy we love you so much. You are missed but never forgotten.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
