Angelita Espinoza Castillo, 87, of Port Lavaca, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. She was born May 28, 1934, in Bastrop to the late Severo and Rumalda Luna Espinoza.
Angelita married the love of her life, Jose G. Castillo, Sept. 24, 1949, in Saginaw, Mich. Together they enjoyed 49 years of marriage until his passing Jan. 25, 1999. She was a devoted wife, mother and caregiver.
Angelita is survived by her daughters: Sally Jimenez, DeeDee (Obie) Garcia, Corrie Jimenez and Veronica (Eloy) Rohrman; sons: Robert Castillo, Bernardo Castillo, Joe Castillo Jr., Pastor Ruben (Shelley) Castillo, Edward (Doris) Castillo and Juan Castillo; sisters, Petra Hernandez, Lupe (Gilbert) Talamantez and Lydia Espinoza; brothers, Jose Guerra, Eddie (Tencha) Espinoza and Larry Espinoza; 40 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom will cherish her memory.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Jose G. Castillo, sons, Jose Angel Castillo and Jesse Castillo; daughter, San Juanita Castillo; sister; Jesusita E. Hernandez; brother, Jimmy Espinoza; and grandson, Jimmy Castillo, whom she raised like a son; infant grandson, Javier Jimenez; and infant granddaughter, Melissa Garcia.
Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. A Rosary was said at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, immediately followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Burial followed at Red Bluff Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Joe Castillo, Mario Gaytan, Ben Castillo, Martin Salazar Jr., Joe Angel Castillo, John Edward Castillo, Steven Castillo and Ryan Carter. Honorary pallbearers were Eloy Rohrman, Jose Jimenez, Francisco Jimenez, Xavier Salazar, Sierra Salazar, Obie Garcia Jr., Bernie Garcia, Bobby Castillo, Wally Castillo, Edward Castillo, Robert Castillo, Jesse Castillo, James Jimenez, Cody Castillo, Christian Castillo, Christopher Castillo, Cole Castillo, Paul “Curly” Espinoza, Jay Salazar and Leonard Hernandez.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.