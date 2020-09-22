Anita “Annie” Martinez, 74, of Port Lavaca passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
She was born Sept. 3, 1946 in Victoria to the late Estevan Martinez Sr. and San Juana De Los Santos Martinez.
She is survived by Sisters, Celedonia “Sally” Martinez, Irene Martinez and Maria Martinez, all of Port Lavaca; brother, Steve Martinez, of Victoria. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Connie Martinez, Lidia Martinez and Janie Cisneros; brothers, Daniel Martinez and Richard Martinez.
Visitation began from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, located at 706 E. Crestwood Drive in Victoria. A funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Pallbearers are Juan Rubio, Josh Wilson, Hito Vasquez, Larry Vasquez, Rene Vasquez and Edward Licerio.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
