Anita Gwynn Miller Byley passed from this life Oct. 26, 2021. Born Nov. 16, 1952 to B.G. (Bud) Miller and Anita (Campbell) Miller in Port Lavaca, Anita graduated in the top 10 of her 1971 class from Calhoun High School and received her B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas in Austin in 1975.
A newspaperwoman, she worked for over 40 years reporting on local, national and international news important to her readers. She mentored and inspired many journalism students throughout her career.
Anita was awarded numerous journalism awards from Texas Press Association, South Texas Press Association and the Associated Press, was inducted into the San Marcos Women’s Hall of Fame in 2018, presented with the Friend of the River Award in 2013 and honored by both Hays County and the City of San Marcos for her achievements. Her death was covered as a news story in several of the papers where she contributed articles.
She is survived by her husband, David; her sisters, Susan (Allen) Tippit, Gloria (Gary) Crone and Betsy (Terry) McDaniel; nieces, Remi Tippit Keathly, Hannah Crone, Julissa Lopez, Lori Henry; and nephews, Gary Crone Jr. and T.J. McDaniel; plus numerous loved cousins.
A memorial service sponsored by her colleagues and peers will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at The Meadows Center, located at 201 San Marcos Spring Drive, (formerly Aquarena Springs) in San Marcos.
