Annette Kollatschony Ueckert, 79, of Port Lavaca, passed away Nov. 17, 2020. She was born Feb. 22, 1941 in Bellville to Richard and Almeta Michaelis Kollatschony.
Annette was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and retired from Calhoun County Independent School District as a teacher. She enjoyed spending time sewing and crocheting.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Ueckert; daughter, Bonnie R. Pierson (Jason); son, Jeffrey “Jeff” Ueckert (Kathryn); grandchildren, Adolph Jecmenek, Reese and Allison Ueckert; and a step-grandson, Corbin Pierson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church or New Century Hospice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.