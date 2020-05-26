Arturo Arredondo Sr., 66, of Port Lavaca, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born Dec. 8, 1953 in Port Lavaca to the late Jesse Arredondo Sr. and Maria Trevino Arredondo.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Lopez; daughter, Priscilla Arredondo; sons: Arturo Arredondo Jr. (Maria), Edward Arredondo, Ricky R. Arredondo (Alexis) and Matthew Arredondo; sisters: Rosa Villarreal (Juan), Aurora Rodriguez (Jesse), Patricia Arredondo (Mike), Frances Arredondo and Sylvia Ann Fox (Joe); brothers, Jesse Arredondo Jr. (Rosemary), David Arredondo (Maria) and Roy Arredondo. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, May 21, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation resumed at 9 a.m. with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Felix Reyes, AJ Arredondo, Joe Arredondo Sr., Joe Yniquez, Sean Arredondo and Michael Arredondo. Honorary Pallbearers are Juan Garcia, Alan Moon, Chris Hysquierdo and Lalo Cruz.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.