Azucena “Susie” Orta, 81, of Port Lavaca, passed away Jan. 23, 2021. She was born Dec. 11, 1939 in Rio Grande City to Alberto and Carmen Garza.
Susie is survived by her daughters, Linda Carpenter (Roy) and Mary Ann Orta; son, Servando Orta III; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Servando Orta Jr. and great-grandson Ivan Rodriguez.
The family would like to thank caregiver Raquel Morales and New Century Hospice with a special thanks to Brandi Stafford and Lynn Rhodes.
A Rosary is at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church followed by a Mass at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Joaquin Rodriguez, Mark Deleon, Thomas Ovalle, David Leal, Richard Sanchez and Serapio Orta Jr.
