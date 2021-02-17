Barbara Johnstone, 60, of Port Lavaca, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. She was born Aug. 24, 1960 in Burnet to Sidney and Patricia Houy.
Barbara loved spending time reading, knitting and traveling. She was a registered nurse, lifelong Democrat and ran the Roseate Spoonbill Gallery on Main Street in Port Lavaca.
She is survived by her husband, Dean Johnstone; daughter, Stephanie Denae Johnstone; and four brothers: Bob, David, Bill and Chris.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Barbara’s life will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Calhoun County Humane Society or Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
