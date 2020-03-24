Barbara Lee Davenport, 79, of Seguin and formerly of Port Lavaca and Victoria, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born Dec. 22, 1940 in Poteet to Bill and Pauline Cabeldue.
She is survived by her children: Leigh (Jerry) Rogers, Robert Davenport, Rhonda Davenport, Renee Davenport (Tracy Metting), Ren Davenport and Rae Ann (Mike) Johnson; sisters, Darlene (Bill) Speyer and Suzanne (Charley) Gregg; brothers, Buddy (Darla) Cabeldue and Michael Cabeldue; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is pending.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association and The Parkinson’s Foundation.
