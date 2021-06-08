Barney Ray Carroll entered eternal rest Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the age of 89. He was born Oct. 21, 1931 in Telferner to the late Barney and Iva Carroll.
Barney enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, carpentry, hunting and fishing. He served in the Unites States Navy during the Korean War from 1950-1953 and retired from Union Carbide after 36 years. Above all, he loved singing for Jesus.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce Carroll; son, Clinton Roger Carroll (Darlene) and his children: Candy, Tahitia, Tren, Anni and Nathaniel; daughter Kimberly (Ronny) Mudd and her children, Haylea (Bryson) and Garrett; and daughter Tammy (Geno) Eschenburg and her children, Blake and Allie; grandchildren from his late son, Bill: Lindsey, Melissa, Alicia, Christopher and Chance; as well as numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William Ray Carroll; brother, Jay Carroll; and sisters, Lucille Tylich and Lois Hansen.
A visitation was held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at First Assembly of God Church in Victoria. Funeral services followed at 1 p.m. with David Murff officiating. Burial was at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
To leave a comforting message or a fond memory, visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
